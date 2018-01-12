× Flu or cold? Here are the differences

When you get sick, it can be difficult to determine whether you have a cold or the flu, since both are respiratory illnesses with similar symptoms.

“In general the flu is worse than the common cold, and symptoms are more intense,” said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To help you figure out what’s ailing you, here’s a symptoms chart from the Iowa Department of Public Health:

If you do have the flu, some antiviral drugs may be an option. The CDC recommends promptly checking with a doctor if you’re at high risk of having serious flu complications. That would include young children, adults ages 65 and older, pregnant women and people with other medical conditions like asthma, diabetes or heart disease.

