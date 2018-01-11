× Winter Weather Advisory until midnight

Winter Weather Advisory is still effect for all areas through midnight tonight. The passage of the strong arctic front from earlier today has allowed temperatures to crash below freezing this afternoon and will continue to do so for the rest of the night.

Untreated roadways are becoming slick as any wet pavement from the latest rain and snowmelt is freezing. Commuters be extra cautious out there. Plenty of activities and events this evening are being cancelled to due the treacherous conditions.

Temperatures will continue to tumble as the mercury will bottom out around 10 degrees. Wind chills will be as cold as 5 below.

Skies will be brighter in the days ahead but quite cold with highs ranging between 15 and 20 degrees.

Light snowfall is still on track for Sunday night into Monday morning which will enhance the cold even more for most of next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

