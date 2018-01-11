× Shooting reported at Davenport barbershop

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police are on the scene of an alleged shooting at Devine Creations Barbershop at 717 W. Third Street.

Witnesses said a suspect walked in to the shop and opened fire. There have been reports of injuries, but no confirmation yet from Davenport Police. An ambulance was dispatched to the location.

The department’s crime scene investigation unit is on the premises.

