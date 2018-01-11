× Power outages reported in Buffalo-Blue Grass area

BLUE GRASS, Iowa — More than 1,000 MidAmerican Energy customers in Blue Grass and Buffalo are without power, according to the company’s outage map.

There are reports of other sporadic outages across the region as well, including around 70 Alliant Energy customers without service.

A spokesperson for MidAmerican said icy and wintry weather caused outages in western Iowa and the Des Moines metro earlier in the day, but most service has been restored. The outages in western portion of the Iowa Quad Cities are a transmission issue that may or not be related to deteriorating weather conditions, he added.