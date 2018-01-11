Pay it Forward: Purses for Purpose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A davenport woman is on a mission to get 5,000 purses but not to use for herself.

Deb Bowen is always helping others in the community. For the past two years, she has worked tirelessly to help women in need. She started Purses for Purpose which gives women and girls used purses filled with basic essentials like; hand sanitizer, soap, deodorant, and makeup remover.

"Deb is always there to help all of us. She has helped me in the work that I do and she is always there giving a helping hand to people who need it. She’s a very busy woman,” said Kathy Bohn who nominated Deb for a Pay it Forward.

Deb started Purses for Purpose in conjunction with Love Like Lorraine – an effort of continuing her mother’s legacy which taught Deb to help others, before herself.

“The effort is changing women’s lives just to give them a purse filled with things that are full of love,” added Kathy.

Deb knew she’d be doing a presentation at the Temple Emanuel Synagogue in Davenport but what she didn’t know is WQAD and Ascentra Credit Union were presenting her with $300 to Pay it Forward.

“I’m giving you $300 to use for your purses for purpose and all the wonderful work you’ve done,” said Kathy when surprising Deb.

“Oh my goodness!” said Deb.

In just two years, Deb has giving away 1,000 purses. She has a goal of giving away 5,000.

If you’d like to donate a purse or know of a woman who could use one contact Deb through her facebook page, Love Like Lorraine.

Deb is holding two events to help collect purses for the community:

Feb 10: Love Like Lorraine Valentine Outreach for at-risk teens and students in Alternative schools. Purses filled ahead of time and collected on February 10. Time and date of that collection point will be on the Love Like Lorraine Facebook page. The purses will be distributed the week of Valentine's Day.

Mar 3: Mother / Daughter Tea for Refugee Women from 1:30 - 3:00 - honoring International Day of the Woman and sponsored by World Relief. Love Like Lorraine purse giveaway for refugee women, their teenage daughters and their small daughters.

Donations can be dropped off any time at One Eighty at 601 Marquette Street Davenport, Iowa from 8-4 p.m.

To submit someone for a Pay it Forward, click here.