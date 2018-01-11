Gunshot victim found overnight in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa — A gunshot victim was found overnight in the central part of the city.
According to a report by KBUR, gunfire had been reported in the area of 10th Street and Maple Street Thursday, January 11th. That’s where police found the victim around 4:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital.
There was no word on his condition.
KBUR also reported that on Monday, January 8th a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the hand went into a gas station for help.
Police said new information on the incidents will be released sometime Thursday, according to the report.
