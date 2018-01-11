× Gunshot victim found overnight in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A gunshot victim was found overnight in the central part of the city.

According to a report by KBUR, gunfire had been reported in the area of 10th Street and Maple Street Thursday, January 11th. That’s where police found the victim around 4:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital.

There was no word on his condition.

KBUR also reported that on Monday, January 8th a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the hand went into a gas station for help.

Police said new information on the incidents will be released sometime Thursday, according to the report.