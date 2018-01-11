Forecast: Anything that’s wet will turn to ice this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for all areas through midnight tonight. A strong cold front will move through the area by midday with sharply colder temperatures for the afternoon. As this occurs, rain will continue falling. That means that after lunch, temps will fall so quickly that anyhing that's wet outside will turn to ice before it dries up. This could be a nasty combination for the afternoon and evening commute. It may even be dangerous enough to cause some early-cancellations of schools for the afternoon so be ready for that.

Precipitation will end by 6:00pm tonight. Then, temps fall to 11 tonight with wind chills to -10.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen