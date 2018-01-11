Crews battle house fire in extreme cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COAL VALLEY, Illinois - Firefighters with Coal Valley Fire Protection District were called around 8:30 p.m. to a fire at home at the corner of I-74 and Illinois Route 6 right across the street from the Quad City International Airport.

According to the Coal Valley Fire Chief, David Dunham, upon arrival crews saw smoke coming from the back of the home.

Crews entered through the back corner of the house through a kitchen door where they encountered heavy fire in the kitchen.

According to the Coal Valley Fire Chief there were two residents at the home and both got out safely.

Dunham describes the home as a hoarder house and crews encountered lots of debris inside the residence.

Crews also had to battle the elements, the wind and extreme cold caused icy conditions.

The State Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire on Friday.