Carson Frakes making an impact as an Augustana Freshman

Posted 10:59 pm, January 11, 2018, by

Carson Frakes caught the attention of Augustana Men's Basketball Coach Grey Giovanine while he was a junior at Rockridge.  Frakes made a 3-quarters court shot to send the Rockets into the 2A Championship game in 2016.  Now a freshman at Augustana, Frakes is getting his chance to prove he has the game to play with a nationally ranked team.