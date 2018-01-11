Carson Frakes making an impact as an Augustana Freshman

Carson Frakes caught the attention of Augustana Men's Basketball Coach Grey Giovanine while he was a junior at Rockridge. Frakes made a 3-quarters court shot to send the Rockets into the 2A Championship game in 2016. Now a freshman at Augustana, Frakes is getting his chance to prove he has the game to play with a nationally ranked team.
