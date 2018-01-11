× Bettendorf home invasion thwarted by homeowner

BETTENDORF, Iowa — An armed home intruder was fought off by a Bettendorf homeowner in an early evening attempted home invasion on Tuesday, Jan9.

According to Bettendorf Police, a man brandished a firearm and attempted to force his way into a home in the 5200 block of Taylor Avenue, near Friendship Park, shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. After an “altercation inside” the suspect fled on foot, police say.

The suspect is described as white, in his mid-30s, about 5’8″ tall and 175 pounds. He was wearing dark pants, a black jacket and a stocking cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jeff Buckles at (563) 344-4039.