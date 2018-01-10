× Woman arrested after firing into car in Panorama Park

PANORAMA PARK, Iowa — A woman was arrested and charged with going armed with intent and other firearm-related charges after she allegedly fired a handgun into a vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint about possibly stolen vehicles in the 5700 block of Valley Drive around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. When the deputies went to talk to the complainants, they reported that Cari Fuhs, who lives in the area, had come out of her house and fired a handgun several times, causing them to flee.

Deputies located one bullet inside the complainant’s vehicle and several spent shell casings in Fuhs’ driveway.

A search warrant was executed at Fuh’s home, where deputies discovered handguns matching the same caliber of the spent shell casings.

Fuhs was taken into custody and charged with: intimidation with a weapon, going armed with intent and carrying weapons. Deputies said she did not have a valid weapons permit.