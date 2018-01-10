× Use this simple trick to figure out if it’s too dry in your home

Is your indoor humidity too low? For most of us, we’d probably just guess that it is this time of year. Before I give away my little trick, let’s learn more about why indoor humidity is typically low in the winter season.

Say the temperature outside is 15° with a relative humidity of 75%. Once this air is moved indoors and heated to 70°, the humidity in the air drops considerably to 10%. This means you must humidify the air in your homes and businesses this time of year in order to make your surroundings more comfortable. In some instances just having a few houseplants or boiling a pot of water will add enough moisture to the air.

If you have a furnace that is keeping you warm, you’ve definitely got dry air.

Here’s the trick: Drop three ice cubes into a small glass of water. Stir it well then wait three minutes. If moisture does not form on the outside of the glass, the air is too dry! Let us know what your indoor humidity is like? Do you have moisture on the outside of the glass?

If you have a boiler-heating system in your home, your indoor humidity is much higher because the heating process doesn’t blow dry air into the home.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen