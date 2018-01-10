Quad City men launch super PAC to support Joe Biden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Two Quad City residents are already thinking about the 2020 election, and they're hoping to convince Joe Biden to run.

Collin West and Matthew Graf have launched a super PAC called "Time for Biden."

"Some people see it as rather ambitious. It's not every day that a super PAC is announced out of the Quad Cities," said Graf, "but I think people understand that we have one mission, and that is to draft Joe to run."

The goal of the super PAC is to raise money, organize volunteers, and help convince Biden to run for president in 2020.

"He has said no before, but he has publicly come out and said he regretted not running for president, so, personally, I think Joe just needs to know that he has enough support in places like the Midwest," said West.

West, an 18-year-old from East Moline, and Graf, a 23-year-old from Rock Island, say they became frustrated by internal politics and infighting among Democrats in the aftermath of the 2016 election. They wanted to find a candidate, such as Biden, whose experience could unite the party.

"We were sitting there thinking, 'Man, we're in kind of a mess right now,' and we were trying to find a candidate that we really, really liked, and we really think could take the country back for the Democrats," said West.

The process for creating a super PAC is relatively simple, West said, and only requires a bank account and online filing.

Biden launched his own political action committee, American Possibilities, this summer, signaling he plans to stay involved in Democratic politics and fueling speculation about a possible presidential run.

West and Graf said if Biden announces a run, they would turn over any offices and volunteers to his campaign. They have already received some small donations toward their super PAC.

You can find more information by clicking here.