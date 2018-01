Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERDALE, IOWA- More than a thousand people in Iowa were without power after a car accident on Wednesday morning, January 10. It happened on U.S. 67 near the Arconic plant around 3:45 a.m.

Mid-American crews reported 1,080 power outages in the Iowa Quad Cities as of 4:20 a.m. Just 10 minutes later though, the power outages were all gone, and our photographer reported all the lights were back on in the area.