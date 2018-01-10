× Parking restrictions take effect overnight in Downtown Davenport for snow removal

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Parking in some areas will be restricted around Davenport as snow piles are picked up overnight Thursday, January 11th.

For a six-hour period between midnight and 6 a.m. certain streets will be under Temporary No Parking restriction, according to the City of Davenport. Vehicles that are left in these areas will be towed.

Note that this is not a snow emergency, said the city’s statement.

Free parking will be available in the city’s three parking ramps to ensure drivers refrain from parking in the Temporary No Parking areas. The ramps – located at the River Center on 2nd Street, the Redstone Room on Main Street, and another on 3rd Street – will be free from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.

The snow removal will be taking place on the following streets (click here to view the map):

Ripley Street between 2nd and 4th

Main Street between 2nd and 4th

Iowa Street between East River Drive and 4th

W. 4th Street between Ripley and Perry

W. 3rd Street between W. 2nd and Iowa

W. 2nd Street in a small area between Main and Brady

E. 2nd Street between Perry and Iowa