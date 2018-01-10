Mild air to be replaced with new arctic blast by this time tomorrow

Grays skies we’ve been seeing throughout the day will continue tonight along with some patchy fog and spots of drizzle. Temperatures which are now around the warmer 40s will hold steady through the rest of the night and into the morning hours. Rain will be slowly increasing in coverage by sunrise before a strong cold front sweeps in by lunchtime Thursday. Any leftover moisture will change over to light snow or flurries as brisk northwest winds take over.

Temperatures will crash below freezing as early as mid afternoon before bottoming out that night in the low to mid teens.

My only concern during this period is the less time there is between rain falling and temperatures crashing will determine if ice will form on roadways especially bridges and overpasses. Any standing water from snow melt will quickly freeze that evening.

Afterwards, 20s for highs Friday will be replaced with teens the days to follow.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

