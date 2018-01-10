IKEA wants customers to pee on this ad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An IKEA ad being circulated in Sweden has a very unique ploy to see if you're eligible for a discount on a crib: taking a pregnancy test.

The kicker? The pregnancy test is on the page itself in women's publication "Amelia Magazine," according to Australian news source News.com.au.

As News.com.au reports, the functional pregnancy test took some technological advancements, according to a statement from the Swedish agency Åkestam Holst. The test strip is sensitive to antibodies that are found in the pregnancy hormone hCG. Detection of those change the color on the test.

If the test shows up positive, expecting mothers can take the page to their local IKEA to redeem their crib discount.

There has been no word on whether the advertisement will come to the United States.