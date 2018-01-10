Cause of fire at home in Milan being investigated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Illinois - Investigators are working to find out what caused a house fire on E. 17th Street just off of Airport Road.

Firefighters with the Blackhawk Fire Protection District first spotted the fire shortly before 4 p.m. as they were returning from an earlier call.

The assistant fire chief says it's believed the fire started in the front of the home.

Crews had to cut a hole in the roof to get better access to the fire.

The couple who live there weren't home at the time but they did lose two birds in the fire.

"I was just glad to see the fire crew was on site for one and hopefully again that nobody was home," said David Glidewell, neighbor.

The red cross is helping the couple find a place to stay.