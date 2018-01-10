× Boetje’s releases new mustard flavor made with local honey

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois– Make room for one more jar in your kitchen because Boetje’s Mustard is releasing a new flavor.

Nationally known for their mustard, Boetje’s Mustard teamed up with a local bee company to add some sweetness to the collection.

On Wednesday January 10th they released Harry Bee’s and Boetje’s Mustard Honey during two launch parties. One at Radicle Effect Brewerks and Cool Beanz Coffeehouse.

Dozens of people lined up at each location to get their free samples. Several hundreds of jars were up for $5 dollars. Within about 10 minutes the jars were sold out at Radicle Effect.

“We’re hoping they enjoy it we’re hoping to drive that demand by not having it out 24/7 hopefully it’ll get good feedback and continue to make it,” said Boetje’s Production Manager Harrison Kropp.

The next batch of the honey mustard will be sold at Boetje’s shop in Rock Island and at the Farmer’s Market at Harry Bee’s Honey stand.