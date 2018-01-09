Video: Kids read to dogs at Davenport library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Children in the Quad Cities have the opportunity each month to practice reading out loud to an audience that cannot correct them - dogs.

Every second Monday of the month, the Davenport Library hosts its "Read to a Dog" program. The specially trained dogs, along with a handler, come from the Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network, Inc. They help provide the environment needed to help children improve their reading skills.

The difference between reading to a dog and reading to a person, according to library staff, is comfort and confidence.

"When kids read to a dog it gets them out of their shell a little bit," said Librarian Christy Wood, "it gives them something to read to, to practice their reading without getting any kind of feedback back. You know when you read to a person you might feel self conscious, but when a kid reads to a dog they can kind of let that go and they're just free to read."

The library is at 6000 Eastern Avenue and the program is free and open to the public. Click here to find out more about library events.