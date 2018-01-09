Two major winter storms will come close to the Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While we enjoy a nice reprieve from the bitterly cold air, all eyes are on two different storm systems that will put down lots of snow.

Winter Storm Watches are already in place for much of Northwestern Iowa.

4-8 inches of snow is likely from Omaha, northeast into Mason City and Rochester, Minnesota. The timing on that is mainly Thursday, but some lingering effects could last into Friday.

The next storm is much bigger and could swipe part of our coverage area.

This one will mainly affect Southern Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan as low pressure works northeast out of the Tennessee River Valley. This one has the potential to produce 8-12 inches of snow. But where that falls still remains a mystery. Right now, areas like Decatur, Champaign, South Bend, and Lansing, Michigan have the best chance.

Any slight northward or northwestward shift could put us in the cross-hairs. Even on its current track, the US-34 corridor could get clipped by a light, accumulating snow Friday.

Any travelers east or south of the Quad Cities for Friday and Saturday should monitor the forecast closely. This is the type of storm system that may be enough to grind all travel to a halt.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen