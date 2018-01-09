× Truck stop death in Davenport investigated as homicide

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A body found inside a vehicle parked at the Flying J truck stop in Davenport on Monday, Jan. 8 was identified as a 47-year-old from Louisiana and police are treating the death as a homicide.

According to a release from the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive person in a vehicle around noon at the truck stop on Northwest Boulevard Tuesday Medical personnel pronounced the man, identified today as Chick Olivier of Denham Springs, Louisiana, dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled and a homicide investigation is under way. Police stressed there is no imminent threat to public safety at this time.

Anyone with information about the circumstances of the death are urged to call the department at (563) 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.