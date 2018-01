× Senator releases text of interview with Fusion GPS official

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee has released a transcript from an interview with the co-founder of Fusion GPS, the firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein released the transcript from an August closed-door committee interview with Glenn Simpson after the Republican chairman of the committee, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, declined to. Simpson’s firm commissioned the dossier, which was initially paid for by a conservative website and later by Democrats.

A spokesman for Grassley said Feinstein posted the transcript with “no agreement” from committee Republicans.

The dossier – which you can read here – was written by former British MI6 agent Christopher Steele.

Trump has derided the dossier as politically motivated and several GOP-led committees are investigating whether it formed the basis for the FBI’s initial investigation into Russian election interference.

Democrats say those investigations are distractions.