Pedestrian with broken-down vehicle gets hit by driver

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A pedestrian who was on the side of the road with a broken-down vehicle was hit by another driver.

According to a statement from the City of Bettendorf, first responders were called to I-80 at Middle Road around 10:40 a.m. Monday, January 8th.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, according to the statement. No word on what their condition was. The driver was ticketed for speeding.