Man charged with sexual assault after fleeing country pleads not guilty

MOLINE, Illinois — A man who was facing sexual assault charges out of Rock Island County has pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

Previous reports indicate that in September of 2017, 40-year-old Sean McDonnell was missing “under suspicious circumstances” before he was found across the world in Saipan, which is a Commonwealth of the U.S. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in early October.

According to the Moline Police Department, McDonnell was charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of criminal sexual assault.

Online court records show that McDonnell entered a plea of not guilty at a preliminary court hearing Tuesday, January 9, 2018. A jury trial has been set for February 26. He is being held on $2 million bond.