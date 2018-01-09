Pleasant Valley improves to 12-0 with 47 point win over Central.
Lady Spartans stay perfect
-
Pleasant Valley stays perfect with win over Clinton
-
Pleasant Valley stays undefeated with big win over West
-
Pleasant Valley wins low scoring game
-
Pleasant Valley sweeps Muscatine in Regional semifinal
-
Spartans Roll To A 20 Point win
-
-
Pleasant Valley defense shines in win
-
The Score Sunday – Pleasant valley GBB, North Scott Wrestling, FCA – Logan Lee
-
Pleasant Valley executes game plan to perfection
-
Pleasant Valley bests Bettendorf in 5 set thriller
-
Pleasant Valley wins State Cross Country Title
-
-
Lady Spartans race past North Scott
-
The Score Sunday – Moline FB, Pleasant Valley VB, FCA
-
Pleasant Valley wrestling pins way to victory