Iowa governor dares to dream at Condition of the State address

DES MOINES, Iowa –

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds calls on a blend of inspiration and elbow grease to move the state forward in 2018.

Sounding upbeat and optimistic during her first Condition of the State address, she looks to the future of Main Street, calling on state tax reforms to accompany federal decisions.

“Iowans will keep more of their hard-earned money,” she said, on Tuesday, January 9.

For those who live on Main Street, she presses to stop the destructive force of sexual harassment. Still, saying it’s not possible to legislate kindness, respect or morality.

“It’s about showing respect to others,” she said. “It’s about character and decency, and it’s about changing the culture once and for all.”

The governor says that Iowa can’t wait for Congress to fix a collapsing health care market. She wants to make a strategic approach to improve health care, mental health and addiction services.

“My promise to you is, we will make this right,” she said.

She also reiterated her support for right-to-life issues.

“We will never stop fighting to protect the unborn,” she said.

Saying nothing about Davenport’s push to equalize education funding, she praises Iowa K-12 programs and encourages trade and work-based learning that could build careers with local decision-making.

“I believe that Iowa is and ought to be a place where if you’re willing to work for it, you can make your dreams come true,” she concluded.

For Gov. Reynolds, daring to dream, with feet still planted on the ground.