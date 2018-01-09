× Approaching 50 in the days ahead before arctic air spills in again this weekend

The fog we saw in spots today will return in spots in the forecast tonight as overnight lows stay just above the freezing mark. However, with a light breeze in place I don’t believe the fog will be as dense.

Temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday are still expected to be the warmest this week with highs nearing the 50 degree mark. System charging in from the west will not only be blowing in these warmer temperatures ahead of it but also drag in our next round of precipitation. Spots of drizzle on Wednesday will give way to some scattered showers that night into Thursday morning. Any leftover moisture we see for the rest of Thursday will likely turn into a wintry mix as much colder air blows in behind the departing system.

Then, the all too familiar arctic air will settle in by the upcoming weekend with highs in the teens and overnight lows in the single digits.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here