Your Money: Investment adviser explains what’s driving the U.S. economy

Investment adviser Mark Grywachski is joining us on Good Morning Quad Cities to provide insight on the U.S. economy as we begin in 2018.

Right now Mark says the U.S. is entering into it’s 9th straight year of economic growth, though he notes that for many it hasn’t seemed that way. Though it has been one of the longest economic expansions since WWII, it has also been the slowest. We’re seeing an average annual growth rate of about 2%. A healthy economy would grow between 3% and 3.5%.

Is the economy picking up?

What is driving economic growth?

