Woman injured when drop ceiling collapses at Bettendorf YMCA

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A woman was injured when part of the ceiling collapsed at the Bettendorf YMCA.

A drop ceiling in the facility’s steam room collapsed in the late morning on Saturday, January 6th, according to Scott County Family Y’s Communications spokesperson Frank Klipsch IV. Unsure if it was weather related, he explained that when moisture got in, up on top of that drop ceiling, a wire that holds it up broke and caused the collapse.

The woman who was injured in the collapse sustained a cut on her leg and on her head, Klipsch said. She was able to walk away from the incident, but required medical attention and got stitches. He said she is recovering.

For the time being, all areas that have this drop ceiling have been closed; that includes the steam room, sauna, and whirl pool. The YMCA is going to have the area repaired and inspected to prevent future issues.

In this incident, tile and insulation came down, Klipsch said. The steam room was the only area affected and there were no signs of damage to the sauna or whirl pool, but will remain closed until further notice. The pool was closed for about 90 minutes after the collapse, but nothing else was closed.