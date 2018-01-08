× Why you should avoid leather-soled shoes in the winter

For people age 65 and older, medical officials say falling on ice is the top cause of hospitalization and accidental death.

There are ways to protect yourself, according to Dr. David Dierks, the director of Genesis’ emergency departments. From your shoes to how you walk.

Your shoes should:

Fit properly

Supply traction

Retain their grip even in cold temperatures

“Rubber remains grippy in colder temperatures, while polyurethane gets harder and more slippery on ice in colder temperatures,” said Dr. Dierks. “Shoes with leather soles are among the most slippery.”

Improve walking surfaces by:

Using products to melt ice and increase grip on driveways, sidewalks and stairs

Adding commercial grit paint to concrete stairs to help get traction

You can also prevent falls by: