The only seven states in the country that require employers to offer sick time

With medical professionals recommending sick people stay home, some workers are left without the opportunity to take sick leave from their workplaces.

According to information services company “Business and Legal Resources,” there are no state laws in Illinois or Iowa requiring employers to provide sick time to workers. However, many employers do offer sick time as an employee benefit.

There are no federal laws that force employers to provide paid sick leave to employees, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. However, seven states in the union and Washington D.C. do require employers to offer paid sick time. Those states are Arizona, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.