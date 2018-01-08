× Snow melting weather for the next several days

Some of the snow and ice that melted today will have a chance to refreeze in spots overnight as temperatures will dip around the 20 degree mark. Also, the added moisture in the air might pop some fog in spots, so be on guard for a quick drop in visibility.

We’ll remain above freezing for daytime highs the next several days with the warmest expected both Wednesday and Thursday as the mercury climbs into the 40s. By then a good chunk of snow would have melted away.

This warming will be taking place ahead of our next weather system that is still scheduled to arrive by Thursday. Rain is expected that day before changing to light snow that night.

Afterwards, we’ll begin a stretch of temperatures below the freezing mark again as we head into the upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

