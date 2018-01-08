Watch Live: Rock Island mayor gives State of the City Address

Can’t see the live stream? Tap here!

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Mayor Mike Thoms is expected to give his first State of the City address Monday afternoon, January 8, 2018.

The speech will be given at the Quad City Botanical Center during a joint meeting of the Rock Island Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs.

“The State of the City Address is an opportunity to inform the citizens of Rock Island and the entire Quad Cities about not only our ups and downs in 2017, but also present a preview of our 2018 vision,” said Mayor Thoms.