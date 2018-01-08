Crash closes Barstow Road in East Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- Barstow Road is closed in both directions for a reportedly overturned semi.

The crash was reported around 4 a.m. Monday, January 8th. According to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, Diesel fuel was leaking and Hazmat was at the scene working to prevent it from spreading into the Rock River.

The driver was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition at this time.

WQAD News 8 is on scene and will bring you updates as information becomes available.