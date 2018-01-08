Bettendorf school district announces two sites for a new elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF - The Bettendorf school board is looking at two different locations for a new elementary school.

The district plans to consolidate Thomas Jefferson and Mark Twain elementary schools into a new 3-section building which is estimated to cost $14 million.

On Monday, January 8th the superintendent announced they are looking at McManus Park and Edgewood Park as the two possible locations.

The parks are just under a mile away from each other and at least one neighbor doesn't like the idea.

"I live behind Edgewood park, I don't think there's 7 acres there, the city has not let us know that they're even thinking about that and also it floods, the water runs down to houses in that area," said Sandy Vanwinkle, Bettendorf resident.

The plan is based on recommendations from the district administration, a recent assessment of district facilities needs, and principal requests for updating learning environments.