Baby giraffe, 122 pounds and 5-foot-10, born at Peoria Zoo

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A female baby giraffe was born at the Peoria Zoo weighing 122 pounds and measuring 5-feet and 10-inches tall.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that giraffe Vivian gave birth at 2:38 a.m. Sunday. Zoo director Yvonne Strode says mom and baby are doing well but need time to heal and grow before being ready for visitors. She says that should be within two to four weeks. The zoo plans on sharing pictures and a live video feed online of the mother and baby.

Giraffes have a long gestational period and Strode says Vivian and her daughter’s was about 465 days.

The newborn doesn’t have a name yet. Strode says the zoo is still determining how they will name the giraffe, whether a poll, contest or another way.