Wintry mix will continue throughout the evening

It’s a mess out there! Freezing rain, sleet, and snow will continue to pass through Sunday evening, mainly to the south and east of the Quad Cities. Counties in purple will be under a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight. Total ice accumulations will be up to a tenth of an inch, and snow and sleet accumulations will be less than an inch. Roads are still going to be slick, so it’s best to stay put unless you must travel.

After the wintry mix passes, we’ll be left with some cloud cover before the sunrise. Lows aren’t going to be too cold… we’ll only fall into the mid 20s.

The cloud cover will gradually clear out on Monday morning, giving us a beautiful afternoon! We’ll be sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 30s. Tuesday will also be sunny and mild as highs push 40s. While a few showers will creep in on Wednesday, we’ll be getting up into the low 40s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham