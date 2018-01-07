× We’ll finally warm up over the next few days

Even though the wintry mix is out of the way, be aware that we’ll still be seeing some slick spots on the roads early Monday morning! Temperatures before the sunrise will fall below freezing in the mid to upper 20s. We’ll not only be waking up to cloud cover, but freezing drizzle and fog are also possible. Give yourself plenty of time for your commute!

The cloud cover will gradually clear out by midday, giving way to a beautiful afternoon! We’ll be sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 30s. Tuesday will also be sunny and mild as highs push 40. While a few showers will creep in on Wednesday, we’ll be getting up into the low 40s.

We’ll see highs back in the 40s on Thursday as more rain moves through the area. However, a sharp drop in temperatures late in the day will cause a change over to snow. By Friday and Saturday, highs will be in the 20s.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meteorologist Taylor Graham