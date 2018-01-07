Click here for school closings

The Score Sunday – Pleasant valley GBB, North Scott Wrestling, FCA – Logan Lee

The Score Sunday features the Pleasant Valley Girls Basketball team who is off to an 11-0 start after beating Rock Island in the IHMVCU Shootout.  North Scott Wrestling team leads the MAC after their big win over Assumption.  Logan Lee tries to pin down another state title in wrestling.