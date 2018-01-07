× Sunday’s wintry mix may create some slick roads

We’re on track for a warmer, but somewhat messy Sunday. A wintry mix will be moving in from the south this morning bringing a little freezing rain, sleet, and snow. About a tenth of an inch of freezing rain is possible as well as up to an inch of snow and sleet. Areas south of I-80 will see the greatest impacts from this wintry mix, and those areas will be under a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight. Be careful if you must travel today! At least highs will be in the low 30s.

By the later part of the evening, most of the wintry mix will change to light snow. After midnight, cloud cover will slowly clear out. Thankfully, temperatures tonight won’t be too bad! Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.

We’ll be back in the sunshine by Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s! The 40s will be back on Wednesday with a few showers possible.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham