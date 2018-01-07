× State Police advising travelers to stay off icy roads

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — State police are advising drivers to use extreme caution and stay off the roads if possible.

Freezing rain was causing slick roadways on Sunday, January 7th.

“Travel, if not critical, is discouraged,” said a press release from Illinois State Police District 7.

According to the release, all law enforcement agencies within District 7 are experiencing a large volume of calls for service regarding crashes and vehicles in the ditch.

Due to the dangerous conditions, police are also discouraging tow operators from making attempts to pull vehicles from ditches until the weather improves.

You can check out the current road conditions on the IDOT travel map here.