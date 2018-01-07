Moline pulls out close win win over Highland in at the Rock Island shootout.
Moline wins low scoring affair over Highland
-
Rocky Soccer take share of the WB6 with an assist from Moline
-
Seen as a win-win, the first TIF district in the city of Moline is coming to an end
-
Pleasant Valley wins low scoring game
-
Moline GBB scores 12 point win over Galesburg
-
Moline improves to 3-0 with big win over Rantoul
-
-
Moline girls cruise past Alleman
-
Pleasant Valley executes game plan to perfection
-
Moline routs Quincy
-
Clinton closes out the year with win over Muscatine
-
The Score Sunday – Moline FB, Pleasant Valley VB, FCA
-
-
Bettendorf holds off West for 1-point win
-
Rock Island scores a 30-point win over UT
-
Bureau Valley beats Princeton to advance to Championship in Colmone Classic