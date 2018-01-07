Moline and Bettendorf come right down to the last seconds as the Bulldogs beat the Maroons by one.
Last second shot lifts Bettendorf over Moline
-
New pizzeria puts a twist on Quad City-style pizza
-
How to get your leaves picked up for free this fall
-
Bettendorf beats rival PV for second time this season
-
Over 1,500 toys collected during ‘Operation Toy Soldier’
-
Moline Police respond to same street for shots fired for the second night in a row
-
-
Bettendorf mechanic dies from injuries sustained in work-related incident
-
Moline needs overtime to beat rival Rock Island
-
When you can shoot off fireworks if you live in Bettendorf
-
Construction underway on Genesis HealthPlex Davenport location
-
2017 Genesis Shootout pairings
-
-
The Score Sunday – Moline FB, Pleasant Valley VB, FCA
-
Swimmers in Iowa punch their ticket to state
-
Heavy police presence in East Moline