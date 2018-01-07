Hundreds flock to Bald Eagle Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- A falcon captivated hundreds in the audience during a live animal show Birds of Prey.

And that wasn't the only animal featured during the Bald Eagle Days event.

An 8 foot alligator named Bubba, parrots, tortoises and of course the bald eagle were all presented at the 3 day wildlife educational exhibit.

The annual event is organized through the Quad City Conservation Alliance. Every year hundreds of wildlife themed booths fill the QCCA expo center in Rock Island to educate people about wildlife and the bald eagle.

"It's a very cool thing that we have this much exposure to these birds in this area and it's a neat event celebrating the bird and getting some awareness out there," said Sara Schmuecker, U.S Fish and Wildlife Service.

Free tours took people down the Mississippi River to see the eagles feed.