Dozen say ‘Thank you’ to local police officers in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT-- National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day this Tuesday however dozens in the Quad Cities got a head start by thanking local officer at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Sunday, January 7.

“A lot of the time when you talk to a police officer, it’s because something bad happened… this way (the community sees officers as) regular people. You can talk to them, you can approach them,” says event organizer Sandra Sievert.

Officers ranging from different ranks and districts from at least six law enforcement agencies were all under one roof.

For Officer Sam Miller, it’s gratitude he carries with him while working to protect and serve the community.

“I don't look for a thank you, or a reward for what I do every day. So when someone does give me the thank you … I look at that and say I did a good job today,” says Officer Miller.

The event was hosted by the Davenport Police Department Family Support Group.