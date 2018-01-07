Augustana gets back on track in CCIW with win over Millikin.
Augustana MBB has big second half to beat Millikin
-
Augustana WBB opening up big lead in the first half on way to win
-
Let’s Move Quad Cities: Legendary coach shows no signs of slowing down
-
Augustana Women’s Basketball ready for another solid run in the CCIW
-
Augustana basketball improves to 3-0 with win over Alma
-
Augustana Basketball scores home win
-
-
Augustana College students turn love of video games into scholarship opportunities
-
Augustana Basketball improves to 4-0 with another win
-
United Township use big second half to beat Quincy
-
Two students confess to vandalizing anti-violence display at Augustana College
-
Mercer County gets big win over Princeville
-
-
Assumption girls beat Davenport North
-
St. Ambrose men have big second half in their win
-
North Scott girls get big road win