Wintry mix may cause travel issues on Sunday

We can finally say goodbye to the brutal cold! While temperatures Saturday evening will fall into the single digits, we’ll climb back into the teens during the overnight hours thanks to a southerly wind. Clouds will increase as well.

The cloud cover will thicken up through early Sunday morning before we start to see some wintry mix move in from the south. Counties along and south of Highway 34 will be under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 9 AM. About a tenth of an inch of freezing rain is possible as well as up to an inch of sleet and snow. It may not sound like much ice, but it may cause slick roads! We’ll see the wintry mix last throughout the early afternoon, and it will exit late Sunday evening. While towns north of I-80 may see a little sleet and snow, the majority of the wintry mix will be south and east of the Quad Cities. Highs will finally climb into the low 30s.

Clouds will clear out by Monday, leaving us with plenty of sunshine! Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be back into the upper 30s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham