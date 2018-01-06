Knox County Search and Rescue team reminding snowmobile riders to stay safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At a moment’s notice, Pat Hennenfent say he and his team are ready to jump into action.

“(When someone is missing) we’ll set up a search grid and we have about 30 members on our rescue team. They all bring their snowmobiles, we’ll set up a grid and then we’ll all go out and search for that person,” says Hennenfent, director of the Knox County Snowmobile Search and Rescue team.

So far this year, the team has not been call out to any major rescue missions, but that does not stop the group from reminding people to stay safe in the snow.

Remembering tragic accidents, like the one on New Year’s Day that cost one man from Coal Valley his life.

“The first thing I thought of when I found out about that accident; the number one rule (is) to never ride by yourself,” says Hennenfent.

He says the second rule when riding a snowmobile is to make sure you stay warm during the ride.

“It`s crazy to see people on a snow mobile without a helmet…. because your helmet is what keeps your head warm,” he says.

The search and rescue team will join snowmobile riders across Knox County at Lake Storey in Galesburg Sunday, January 7, from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. for their annual Radar Run fundraiser.