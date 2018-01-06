Integrative Lifestyle Forum helps people create and maintain health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- It's a week into the new year, and some Quad Citians are focusing on their health in 2018.

On Saturday, January 6, the second Integrative Lifestyle Forum took place at the Radisson in Davenport.

Mandela Integrative Medicine hosted and founded the event, which was meant to help people create and maintain a healthy lifestyle in body, mind and spirit.

"We make new resolutions every year, but most of us are not able to keep them. I think the best way to approach that is to have a life purpose, something that gives you meaning, so when you wake up in the morning, you think about the things that give you happiness and work on them," said Dr. Sayed Shah.

The event kicked off with its founder, Dr. Sayed Shah, speaking on integrative medicine. He explained it's personalized medicine that treats people for their symptoms, but also takes a deep look into the root cause of a disease.

"(We want) to spread the knowledge to tell people that there's something else available besides the traditional medicine," said Dr. Shah.

Other speakers included hypnotherapist Brooke Lemke, who used hypnotherapy to manage her chronic pain.

Jay Jacobs, a wellness ambassador, also spoke during the forum about his weight struggle and appearance on NBC's Biggest Loser. That gave his career a platform to explore health and wellness.